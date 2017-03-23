Game 74 Afterwords: Adam Cracknell Is the Best, Tonight
Adam Cracknell has been forced to earn every single minute he's gotten this season. Cracknell has gone, in 74 games, from AHL depth signing to fourth-line placeholder to sometimes penalty killer to surprise goal-scorer to hat-trick collector.
