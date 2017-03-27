Free Pair of Tickets for Stars vs Preds
I have an extra pair of lower level tickets to hand out for the Stars game on Thursday, April 8, vs the Nashville Predators. Here's all you have to do to get them: Leave a comment below describing why you're such a Stars fan, and why you want to go to the game.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.
Add your comments below
