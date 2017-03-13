Eric Staal on verge of 1,000 NHL games
As the NHL nears the stretch run towards the Stanley Cup playoffs, a good portion of those in the league are nearing or have achieved milestones in their respective careers. The 32-year-old reached the 20-goal mark for the 10th time in 13 seasons on Friday and sits second on the Minnesota Wild in scoring with 52 points.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC