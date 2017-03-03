Don't expect a Cowboys-like turnaroun...

Don't expect a Cowboys-like turnaround for dumpster Stars

14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Well, general manager Jim Nill picked a tough time to steer the Dallas Stars into the dumpster, didn't he? I don't mean to suggest that Nill was solely responsible for the Stars being sellers at Wednesday's trade deadline and so far removed from the Western Conference playoff chase. But we already know that head coach Lindy Ruff is the likely fall guy when the regular season ends with a thud in one month.

