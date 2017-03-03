Don't expect a Cowboys-like turnaround for dumpster Stars
Well, general manager Jim Nill picked a tough time to steer the Dallas Stars into the dumpster, didn't he? I don't mean to suggest that Nill was solely responsible for the Stars being sellers at Wednesday's trade deadline and so far removed from the Western Conference playoff chase. But we already know that head coach Lindy Ruff is the likely fall guy when the regular season ends with a thud in one month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC