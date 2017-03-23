Dallas Starsa Sharp set for hip surgery, to miss final 8 games, including Devils
Celebratory moments have been few and far between this season for Dallas Stars forward Patrick Sharp, shown enjoying Tyler Seguin's goal against Vancouver Canucks on March 16. Sharp's injury-plagued season is done after it was announced he will have season-ending surgery Tuesday. Dallas Stars left wing Patrick Sharp, front, takes control of the puck in a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 26. Sharp will have season-ending hip surgery Tuesday.
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
