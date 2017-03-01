Dallas Stars Trade Lauri Korpikoski to Columbus Blue Jackets for...
The Dallas Stars continued their trade deadline sell off by sending the veteran bottom six forward to the Columbus Blue Jackets for defensive prospect Dillon Heatherington , a second-round pick from 2013. Heatherington, 21 and turning 22 in May, is a left-shot defenseman currently playing in the AHL.
