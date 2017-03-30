Dallas Stars: The Implications of The League's Worst Penalty Kill

Mar 24, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars right wing Adam Cracknell and defenseman Esa Lindell and left wing Remi Elie and defenseman Greg Pateryn celebrate Cracknell scoring his first career NHL hat trick during the third period against the San Jose Sharks at the American Airlines Center. The Stars defeat the Sharks 6-1.

