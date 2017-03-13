Dallas Stars Sign St. Lawrence University's Defenseman Gavin Bayreuther
Prior to the Dallas Stars ' shelling at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers , TSN insider and reliable hockey media source Bob McKenzie reported that Dallas was the likely frontrunner for Gavin Bayreuther, one of the top NCAA defensive free agents this season. Sounds like DAL is frontrunner to get college UFA D Gavin Bayreuther of SLU.
