Dallas Stars Recall Julius Honka For Final Stretch

The Dallas Stars will have one Julius Honka patrolling their blueline for the final few weeks of the regular season after the team recalled him from the AHL's Texas Stars this afternoon, making good on a promise Jim Nill made on Vancouver radio earlier this month. Honka has been up in Dallas two previous times this season, though he didn't get into the lineup in the last stretch.

