Dallas Stars Recall Julius Honka For Final Stretch
The Dallas Stars will have one Julius Honka patrolling their blueline for the final few weeks of the regular season after the team recalled him from the AHL's Texas Stars this afternoon, making good on a promise Jim Nill made on Vancouver radio earlier this month. Honka has been up in Dallas two previous times this season, though he didn't get into the lineup in the last stretch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC