Dallas Stars: Ending the season without Patrick Sharp

When the Dallas Stars traded with the Chicago Blackhawks to receive Patrick Sharp back in 2015, they hoped that he could give them the boost and the veteran knowledge that they needed to make it far in the NHL playoffs. During the 2015-16 season, it seemed that the trade highly benefitted Dallas, who rode high in the Central Division for much of the year, despite unfortunately not making it to the Stanley Cup Final.

