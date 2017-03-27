Dallas Stars Daily Links: The Stars' Youth Group Gives You Reasons to Keep Watching

There is a silver lining to the dark cloud that has followed the Dallas Stars like an unwanted second mascot throughout the 2016-17 season: There is literally nothing to lose by letting the kids carry the show. It's a healthy move for an organization that needs some reorganization, as The Dallas Morning News ' Mike Heika observes: ...With Patrick Sharp and Antoine Roussel shut down for the remainder of the season and Patrick Eaves , Jordie Benn and Johnny Oduya playing on other teams, Dallas has cleared the decks for next season.

