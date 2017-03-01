Dallas Stars Daily Links: Stars Beat Penguins 3-2; Jim Nill Talks Johnny Oduya Trade
The team's win came shortly after the news that Johnny Oduya was traded back to the Blackhawks for forward Mark McNeill and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2018. GM Jim Nill explained the rationale for trading Oduya and how his injury affected that.
