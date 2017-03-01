Dallas Stars Daily Links: Roussel Cou...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Roussel Could Be Out for Season After Stars' 5-4 Loss to Islanders

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

The Dallas Stars looked great for a while last night, until the third-period collapse that handed the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory in regulation. But they couldn't escape one last bit of gratuitous cruelty from the hockey fates: Antoine Roussel left the game during the first period after blocking a Johnny Boychuk slap shot and could miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury, as reported by Mark Stepneski.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,820 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC