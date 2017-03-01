Dallas Stars Daily Links: Roussel Could Be Out for Season After Stars' 5-4 Loss to Islanders

The Dallas Stars looked great for a while last night, until the third-period collapse that handed the New York Islanders a 5-4 victory in regulation. But they couldn't escape one last bit of gratuitous cruelty from the hockey fates: Antoine Roussel left the game during the first period after blocking a Johnny Boychuk slap shot and could miss the rest of the season with an upper-body injury, as reported by Mark Stepneski.

