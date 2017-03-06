Dallas Stars Daily Links: Predicting ...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Predicting the Stars' Offseason Moves

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Defending Big D

What should the Dallas Stars do as they fall back and regroup this summer? Sean Shapiro, who reports on the Stars for NHL.com and still runs Wrong Side of the Red Line , devoted his latest Mailbag to examine several questions about the team's future. Shapiro writes that GM Jim Nill should begin at home in the search for impact veterans and re-sign forwards Ales Hemsky and Adam Cracknell : If fully healthy Hemsky can be a valuable part of this team and his skating ability was severely missed through the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,171 • Total comments across all topics: 279,367,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC