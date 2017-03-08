Dallas Stars Daily Links: Patrick Sha...

Dallas Stars Daily Links: Patrick Sharp on Finding Perspective, Dealing with Injuries

In a Sports Illustrated article , Patrick Sharp spoke candidly about this season, taking his older brother on the Stars' road trip to Washington, and his father's battle with leukemia. He also discussed his reasoning behind pushing through an injury that's worsened over the past few years and will eventually require surgery.

