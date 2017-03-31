Dallas Stars At A Low Point With Their Power Play
Last night in a disappointing tilt against the Bruins, the Dallas Stars had the chance to change their fate with a 4 minute power play. Their failure to use it to their advantage sums up the negative effect of a hard season on the Stars' special teams.
