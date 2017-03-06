Caps vs. Stars Recap: Curse a Streak,...

Caps vs. Stars Recap: Curse a Streak, Caps Fall 4-2

All good things must come to an end, and so it was of the Capitals' home winning streak tonight, seeing their golden daisy chain of dominance snapped at 15 games. Plus: The Caps' top line, lethargic of late like a late afternoon Labrador, tossed in all the scoring tonight, courtesy of Nick Backstrom and TJ Oshie.

Chicago, IL

