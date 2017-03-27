Canadiens vs. Stars: Game Preview, Start Time, How to Watch, and Tale of the Tape
After two lifeless efforts against teams outside the playoff race last week, the Canadiens bounced back and took yet another decisive win over the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night. Up three points but with one fewer game to play, the win keeps the Habs in the driver's seat in the Atlantic division.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Habs Eyes On The Prize.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC