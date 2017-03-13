Battle Of The Listless As Stars Take On Canucks

We need fun facts like a Sheldon Souray slapshot to the face, but here's some to consider for just how listless this Stars team seems to be today: The Stars have allowed five or more goals against in three straight games . They've done it 17 times this season so far, with seven of those games coming in their last 13. The Stars have won just nine games on the road so far this season and taken another four to extra time.

