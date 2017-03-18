Back from illness, Brian Elliott leads Calgary Flames past Dallas Stars
Brian Elliott got back in his routine on Friday, won the battle with the flu and beat the Dallas Stars. The Flames goalie returned from his sick bed to make 24 saves and earn his 10th consecutive win as Calgary posted a 3-1 win.
