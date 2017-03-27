Andrei Markov reaches team milestone with assist as Montreal Canadiens turn back Dallas Stars 4-1

The biggest Bell Centre ovation on Tuesday night was not for Carey Price's brilliance in net, Brendan Gallagher's game-winning goal or the Montreal Canadiens' 4-1 win over the Dallas Stars, but for an assist by veteran defenceman Andrei Markov. By flipping a pass to Artturi Lehkonen for a one-timer that beat Kari Lehtonen, Markov moved into a tie with Hall of Famer Guy Lapointe for second in career points by a Montreal Canadiens defenceman with 572, behind only Larry Robinson's 833.

