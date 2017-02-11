Unexpected fight videos: Jordan Staal vs. Oleksiak; JVR vs. Ristolainen

With fighting on the decline, it's especially exciting to see unseasoned fighters drop the gloves, at least if you're into that sort of thing. Saturday presented at least two rare fights, as Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes battled with Dallas Stars defenseman Jamie Oleksiak while Toronto Maple Leafs forward James van Riemsdyk engaged in an unusual bout with towering Buffalo Sabres blueliner Rasmus Ristolainen .

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.