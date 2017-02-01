Trade: Stars get a goalie, acquire Pe...

Trade: Stars get a goalie, acquire Peters from Arizona

Wednesday

It's not the splashy move some expected, but Dallas addressed its goaltending situation on Wednesday in a trade with Arizona. Justin Peters, a journeyman vet with over 80 games of NHL experience, is on his way to the Stars in exchange for minor-leaguers Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock.

Chicago, IL

