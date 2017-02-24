Stars trade Patrick Eaves to Anaheim, get first- or second-round draft pick
The trade is a little complicated, as Anaheim has three second round draft picks, but just as the Stars did when they sent Jaromir Jagr to Boston, they could get a first round pick out of this. If Anaheim wins two playoff series and Eaves plays in half of the games, pick is elevated to Ducks' first round pick in 2017.
