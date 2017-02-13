Stars As Sellers At The Trade Deadline

Stars As Sellers At The Trade Deadline

9 hrs ago

Barring some miracle, the Dallas Stars are not going to make the playoffs this season. At the trade deadline, the Stars will look to unload several unrestricted free agents in hopes of acquiring draft picks and/or prospects that will help them either: A) make moves this summer to trade for a piece that will help them next season B) acquire a player that a team needs to offload in order to protect themselves in the expansion draft this summer What players are the most likely to move at the trade deadline? We look at three major UFAs that Dallas could trade for assets by March 1st.

