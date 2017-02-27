Stars acquire Greg Pateryn from Canad...

Stars acquire Greg Pateryn from Canadiens for Jordie Benn

The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Greg Pateryn and a 2017 fourth-round pick from the Montreal Canadiens for defenseman Jordie Benn. The 26-year-old Pateryn missed time this season with an ankle injury and has appeared in just 24 games, putting up a goal and six assists.

