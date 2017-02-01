Stars acquire G Peters in 4-player deal
The Dallas Stars acquired goaltender Justin Peters and defenseman Justin Hache from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock. Peters, 30, split the 2016-17 season between Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.
