Stars acquire G Peters in 4-player deal

The Dallas Stars acquired goaltender Justin Peters and defenseman Justin Hache from the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock. Peters, 30, split the 2016-17 season between Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the American Hockey League.

