Pittsburgh Penguins pay visit to Dallas Stars as trade rumors swirl in NHL

21 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby will lead the Pens into Dallas to take on the Stars at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Center. Crosby scored his NHL-leading 34th goal on Saturday as the Penguins won outdoors at Heinz Field, beating Philadelphia 4-2.

