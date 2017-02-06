NHL Makes Adjustment to Goalie Pants ...

NHL Makes Adjustment to Goalie Pants Midseason

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Dallas

APRIL 16: Kari Lehtonen #32 of the Dallas Stars celebrates after the Stars beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2016 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center on April 16, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. The National Hockey League announced in June it would make an adjustment to its rules for goaltender pants, shifting to a slimmer, "streamlined" fit in the 2016-17 season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Stars Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08) Dec '15 Fart news 6
News Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15) Jul '15 Fart news 2
News Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13) Dec '13 Reg 1
News Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13) Nov '13 JSP 1
News Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13) Jul '13 Carl 1
News NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13) Apr '13 adinabby 1
See all Dallas Stars Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Stars Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC