NHL Capsules: Antoine Roussel notched...

NHL Capsules: Antoine Roussel notched hat trick as Stars beat Lightning - Sat, 18 Feb 2017 PST

Antoine Roussel had his first career hat trick, Jamie Benn scored 3:47 into overtime and Dallas rallied to beat Tampa Bay 4-3 on Saturday. Tampa Bay dominated the extra period until Benn passed to Cody Eakin, took a return drop pass and sent a shot past Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy.

