Mark Scheifele provides offensive spark as Winnipeg Jets finally...

After failing on nine prior occasions, the Winnipeg Jets did something that's be incredibly difficult for them to do over the past two seasons, win three consecutive games. Although they didn't make it easy on themselves, it turns out the 10th time was the charm as the Jets earned a 4-3 victory over the Dallas Stars on Thursday before an announced crowd of 17,236 at the American Airlines Center.

