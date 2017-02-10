Jiri Hudler Scores Empty Net Own Goal...

Jiri Hudler Scores Empty Net Own Goal, Team Loses By One Goal

The Ottawa Senators beat the Dallas Stars, 3-2, on Thursday night. Chris Kelly scored the Sens second goal of the game and it was likely the easiest one of his life as he didn't have to shoot the puck or do anything because it was an own goal and Kelly got credit because he happened to be the last Ottawa player to touch the puck.

