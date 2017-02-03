Jason Spezza Out at Least a Couple Weeks as Dallas Stars Forwards Remain Cursed

Ready for yet more fun injury news from the Dallas Stars season that just can't let us have nice things? This time, it's yet another member of the top six going down for some period of time with an injury, as Jason Spezza will take his turn among the list of the injured. Spezza took a hard but clean check to the chest from Adam Lowry in last night's 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets and did not return to the game.

