It's a match: Five NHL players could find love with these teams at trade deadline As Valentine's Day approaches, these teams and players both swiped right. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kE28N4 USA TODAY Sports reporter and amateur goalie A.J. Perez got an opportunity to face off against NHL star Alex Ovechkin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.