Goalie nods: Luongo gets surprise start after Reimer's wife goes into labor
James Reimer was supposed to start for the Florida Panthers tonight at home to Ottawa, but it will be Roberto Luongo instead after Reimer's wife went into labor. Interim coach Tom Rowe got a call from Reimer at 4 a.m. this morning informing him of the news.
