Game 60 Afterwords: Dave Strader and Antoine Roussel

Going into Saturday night, the Stars had answered every challenge to step up and make something of a weak Western Conference with a resounding "nah." From botched 3-on-0 rushes to special teams discombobulation, these 60 games have been a bit of a beating, and that made more painful for fans by the absence of the voice that narrated last year's Western Conference champs over the season's 82 games.

