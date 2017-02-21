Frank Vatrano scores goal in Boston B...

Frank Vatrano scores goal in Boston Bruins' game against Dallas Stars

Boston Bruins center Frank Vatrano, right, celebrates a goal by defenseman Zdeno Chara, left, of Slovenia, during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. Bruins winger and East Longmeadow native Frank Vatrano tallied his 10th goal of the 2016-17 season Sunday afternoon, lighting the light in Boston's matinee matchup against the Dallas Stars.

