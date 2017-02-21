Former Colorado College defenseman Aaron Harstad called up to AHL's Texas Stars
Former Colorado College defenseman Aaron Harstad signed a pro tryout agreement earlier this week with the Texas Stars, the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Harstad, 24, was traded to the Idaho Steelheads from the Norfolk Admirals on Feb. 8, and promoted to Texas on Sunday.
