Darcy Kuemper gets the nod tonight against the Dallas Stars
Darcy Kuemper vs. a Goalie to be Named Later tonight when the Wild and Dallas Stars clash on Xcel Energy Center's ice. Notice how I finally learned how to make a hyperlink go to a different window? This blog started in early February in 2006 or 2007 when I was in Arizona, so it took about 10 years for me to figure out how.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Dallas Stars Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact Dotty Woodson (May '08)
|Dec '15
|Fart news
|6
|Does Dallas Stars Defenseman Sergei Zubov Belon... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|Fart news
|2
|Stars hold on for 4-3 victory over Blackhawks (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Let's Stop and Take a Moment to Appreciate Core... (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Reg
|1
|Dallas - Edmonton Trade Proposal (Nov '13)
|Nov '13
|JSP
|1
|Free Agency - Jaromir Jagr still has much to of... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Carl
|1
|NHL trade deadline: Derek Roy a Canuck; Goodbye... (Apr '13)
|Apr '13
|adinabby
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Stars Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC