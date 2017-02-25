Dallas Stars Will Need Some Significant Help In Playoff Race

Feb 24, 2017; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Stars defenseman John Klingberg and center Cody Eakin and right wing Brett Ritchie and defenseman Esa Lindell and left wing Jamie Benn skate off the ice after scoring against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at the American Airlines Center. The Stars defeat the Coyotes 5-2.

