Dallas Stars Trade Patrick Eaves to Anaheim Ducks for Conditional Second Round Pick
Dallas Stars general manager Jim Nill said he wouldn't make moves that would indicate if his team was a buyer or seller until the end of the team's bye. Consider that decision made.
