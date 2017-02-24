The Coyotes were ahead or even with the Stars for much of Friday's tilt but once the Stars wrestled the lead away, they didn't let go of it - securing a 3-2 win at American Airlines Center that capped an 0-2 road trip for the Coyotes. Dallas Stars rally past Arizona Coyotes with 3-goal third The Coyotes were ahead or even with the Stars for much of Friday's tilt but once the Stars wrestled the lead away, they didn't let go of it - securing a 3-2 win at American Airlines Center that capped an 0-2 road trip for the Coyotes.

