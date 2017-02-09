Dallas Stars Head to Ottawa Sick of "Missed Opportunity" Talk

The Dallas Stars are in Ottawa to take on the Senators tonight, and in honor of the faction of Sens fans that speak a different laguage, I wanted to start this game preview with a famous quote of the Great One's translated to French: Well, I typed "You miss 100% of the shots you don't take" and I think Google spit it out "The big cheese is at the stinky green library." Oh, well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Defending Big D.