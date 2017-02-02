Dallas Stars Have A Lot Riding On Ton...

Dallas Stars Have A Lot Riding On Tonight's Game Against Jets

Read more: Blackout Dallas

After the results of last night's games, the Dallas Stars once again find themselves in dire need of a win against a Jets team who needs the two points just as badly as they do. After Wednesday night's festivities across the NHL, both the Calgary Flames and Los Angeles Kings emerged victorious in their respective games and secured two points.

