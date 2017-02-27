Canadiens acquire defenceman Jordie Benn from Stars for Pateryn, draft pick
The Montreal Canadiens acquired defenceman Jordie Benn from the Dallas Stars on Monday in exchange for rearguard Greg Pateryn and a fourth-round pick in the 2017 NHL draft. The six-foot-two, 200-pound Benn has two goals and 13 assists and is minus-3 in 58 games this season.
