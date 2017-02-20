Brodin likely returns for the Wild; Dumba close; Niederreiter safe
Nino Niederreiter has an extra $200 to spend on a steak dinner or maybe a spa service or something during his bye week I'm sure to a luxurious far off land. The NHL rescinded the game misconduct he received for interference Thursday night against Dallas, multiple sources say.
