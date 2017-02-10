Behind Enemy Lines: Dallas Stars dealing with missed expectations

As the Carolina Hurricanes enter American Airlines Center in Dallas for their only visit to the Dallas Stars this season, they face a far different team from the one who rolled to the Western Conference's best record just one season ago. With injuries to Jason Spezza , reliable blue-liner Johnny Oduya , and veteran winger Ales Hemsky , the Stars have not shined nearly as bright in 2016-2017 under head coach Lindy Ruff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.