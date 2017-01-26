Wild's Jason Pominville catching fire heading into All-Star Weekend
Pominville has busted out of a slump in a big way with 10 points over the past 10 games, providing a legitimate scoring threat in the bottom half of the lineup. That comes after scoring 14 points over the previous 37 games.
