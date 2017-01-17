Weight wins coaching debut

JANUARY 19: Kari Lehtonen #32 of the Dallas Stars makes the first period save on John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. ORG XMIT: 672872591 less NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 19: Kari Lehtonen #32 of the Dallas Stars makes the first period save on John Tavares #91 of the New York Islanders at the Barclays Center on January 19, 2017 in the Brooklyn borough of ... more John Tavares narrowly missed out on his second hat trick in a week, Thomas Greiss got his second straight shutout and the New York Islanders beat the Dallas Stars 3-0 on Thursday night in their first game since firing longtime coach Jack Capuano.

