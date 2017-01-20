Tuesday Links: Captain Benn Misses Practice Hopes To Play Wednesday
Stars captain Jamie Benn missed practice yesterday after getting a stick caught in his skate, during Saturday's game. Benn hasn't missed a game due to injury since March 2013, hopes the extra days rest will allow him to play Wednesday.
